Frank Lampard provides Reece James injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Chelsea defender Reece James ahead of their FA Cup clash against Morecambe.

The 21-year-old has been missing in Chelsea's last two games due to a hamstring problem.

And Lampard confirmed that James will miss the Blues' FA Cup clash against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, but did offer some positive news regarding the right-back. 

Cesar Azpilicueta has filled in for the injured full-back.

"Reece James is out for the game, although he will be training with us tomorrow but the game comes too early for him."

Andreas Christensen [knee] and N'Golo Kante [hamstring] will also miss the cup tie.

Chelsea could welcome back the England international against Fulham in the Premier League next Friday at Craven Cottage which would be a boost for Lampard.

