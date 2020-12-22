Frank Lampard provides Reece James knee injury update

Frank Lampard hopes that Reece James will be available for Chelsea for their Christmas matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old had a scan on a knee problem picked up in recent games and was rested in the 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night.

James' fellow full-back Ben Chilwell suffered an injury and birthday blow after he was forced off inside ten minutes with an ankle problem.

READ MORE: Ben Chilwell breaks silence on ankle injury in West Ham win

But with Arsenal less than a week away on Boxing Day, Lampard is hoping the pair will be in and around the squad for the festive fixtures.

"Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and will be in and around the games over Christmas. So we'll see."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube