Frank Lampard Provides Support for Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Takeover Speculation

Everton manager Frank Lampard has come out in support for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich whose ownership of the club is currently in disarray amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire has been criticised by many in politics for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As a result, he desperately appears to be looking to sell all of his assets before those in England get frozen by the British government.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek FA Cup tie with Boreham Wood on Thursday evening, former Blues boss Frank Lampard came out in support of the Russian billionaire.

"I’m not at Chelsea anymore, I had an amazing time at Chelsea," he told the press, as quoted by Metro. "If you say you take as you find, I can only be very thankful that I was in a period at the club which Roman Abramovich came into and changed the face of it and on the football level was very successful.

"I had absolute support in my time as a player and as a manager whatever people think from the outside.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I’ve got no comment on them now, I’m Everton manager and I don’t have enough knowledge to give anything more than that."

As per the Telegraph, Abramovich has currently got the west London club up for sale for the value of £4 billion.

Potential suitor Hansjorg Wyss has revealed that he has been offered to take the club on, although no decision on his part has, as of yet, been made.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube