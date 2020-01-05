Frank Lampard provides update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reiterated the club's stance over a potential sale of forward Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman was on the bench for Chelsea in their 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, but was unused by Lampard.

Giroud, 33, has only made seven appearances in all competitions for the Blues this term.

Head coach Frank Lampard provided an update on the future of Olivier Giroud post-Nottingham Forest.

"There is no update in Oli [Olivier Giroud]. I have spoken with him. If it’s something he wants to do, it’s good for me and the club then we’ll see. But it has to be all three."



----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard rules out Olivier Giroud/Wilfried Zaha swap deal.

----------

Lampard reiterates Jody Morris' response ahead of the FA Cup tie which the Chelsea boss missed due to a 'minor medical issue'.

"Well, he still plays for Chelsea. It’s got to be for the benefit of the club. We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re left short somewhere," Morris said on Giroud's future on Friday.

Lyon, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have all been linked with the centre-forward who has become an outcast in west London this season, behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi respectively.

Giroud's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but a move in January remains likely should Chelsea manage to secure a replacement.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube