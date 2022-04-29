Frank Lampard Provides Verdict on Chelsea Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard provided his honest verdict on Chelsea ahead of his side's Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The former Blues manager brought in a number of Thomas Tuchel's current players during his tenure which ended in January 2021 and therefore knows the squad well.

Sunday's fixture will be Lampard's first return to the dugout at Stamford Bridge since he was sacked over a year ago.

Speaking ahead of his side's weekend fixture, Lampard gave his thoughts on his former side's current squad.

"Chelsea are a fantastic team, I know them well," he told the press. "I've worked with the majority of the players there so I know the qualities they have. They are a very good team with a fantastic coach."

Lampard introduced the likes of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz to west London. He also gave first team debuts to Mason Mount and Reece James, both of whom have become regular starters for the European champions.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Thomas Tuchel revealed how excited he is to meet Lampard.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club. This is a given," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"I would love to meet him. We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there. These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

