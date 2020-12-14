Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea facing Atletico Madrid in last-16 of UCL

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have the belief to beat Atletico Madrid after being drawn against Diego Simeone's side in the last 16.

Chelsea were handed the Spanish side after the draw was made in Nyon on Monday afternoon.

Ties will be played in February and March, and the Blues were arguably given one of the toughest tests that the draw could have given them.

Lampard reacted to the draw on Monday afternoon and said:

"Most people will say toughest draw we could have had when you go on current form, how they are do in the league, their European experience and their quality team of players. I think most people would say that.

"On the other hand, I think all draws are difficult in the Champions League. We have to have belief in ourselves. When that game comes around and you are going to have to try to beat these teams if you are to win the Champions League. It is what it is.

Lampard followed up with why he believes Atletico Madrid were one of the tougher sides to draw.

"I think any draw would be tough but they are top of La Liga and when you look at the batch of teams; they knocked Liverpool out last year, who are obviously a great team and have that experience and that quality in their squad.

"So I think most people would say they were certainly one of the tougher teams we could've drawn on paper.

"But we will have to turn up and do our job and be confident that we can beat them."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube