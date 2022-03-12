Frank Lampard has reflected on the 'tough moment' Chelsea staff, fans and squad are going through following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

The 55-year-old Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday morning, throwing the Club into uncertainty after his assets were frozen, causing the Blues' finances in and out of the Club to be effectively paused.

A special 'Russia Regulation' licence was issued which sees them have to comply with certain parameters, including not being able to sell merchandise at the Club megastore, as well as sell match tickets.

Player contracts, transfers or other related activity cannot be carried out, with finances only allowed to be used to pay the players and staff, and expenses including travel and accommodation to fulfil fixtures.

Some staff had already been partially laid off, according to Pat Nevin, while many employees are concerned over whether they will be paid at the end of the month.

The UK Government, Roman Abramovich, Chelsea and Raine have held discussions and the green light has been given for a sale to resume and go ahead, offering hope to the Club after a bleak 24 hours for the Blues.

Lampard, who was dismissed by Chelsea last January following 18 months in charge, reacted to the news that jobs could be in trouble at Stamford Bridge and offered his support to the staff, many of whom he is now friends with.

“I managed there for nearly two years, played there for 13 years and I have friends who work behind the scenes,” Lampard told reporters when reacting to the sanctions.

“There will obviously be something on a human level if people are losing their jobs at Chelsea that I would care about.

“I care about the fans; the fans of Chelsea that were there before us and will be there after us. It is a tough moment for the club.

“I don’t want to hang on it too much because I am manager of Everton and that’s my priority, but of course on a human level for people who are just doing their jobs and that is in danger you care a lot about that.”

As for his relationship with Abramovich, the former Chelsea midfielder and boss was quick to distance himself.

He added: "One of the questions earlier said I was close to Roman Abramovich. I could count on the fingers of one hand how many times I’ve seen him in the last many years.

“I worked for Chelsea Football Club for 13 years and it was an absolute pleasure, and that’s exactly where I want to leave that one.”

