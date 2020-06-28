Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard will rotate Chelsea squad against Leicester City to maintain freshness

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has hinted that he will rotate his Chelsea side against Leicester City on Sunday in their FA Cup quarter-final.

The Blues travel to the King Power looking to book their spot in the last-four of the cup and head into the tie in good form. 

Two wins from two in their opening fixtures since the restart against Aston Villa and Manchester City has put Lampard's side in a good position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

But Lampard has admitted he will rotate his squad against the Foxes in order for his side to maintain their freshness. 

"We will certainly have to think about if we need to rotate a bit to keep freshness in the players," said Lampard to the official Chelsea website.

"It’s nice I can call upon players, particularly in certain areas of the pitch. We are not overloaded in every area, and that’s where we will address it at the end of the season, but in terms of what’s in front of us now, we will need that quality we have.

"We are fortunate to have a few players fit that weren’t so much before lockdown. I will be wanting something from pretty much everyone in the squad. It’s important the players who didn’t start against City or Villa stay fit, stay fresh and ready to come in because we are going to need a lot."

The Chelsea boss also acknowledges the difficult challenge that awaits them on Sunday but wants to win the competition in August.

"We are in a year of slight transition and of course our focus is the league, but when it comes to Chelsea, no matter what when you get to a quarter-final you want to try and get to Wembley and try and win it," he continued.

"We are building, we are working, it won’t be easy to try and win this trophy, but with the squad we have and the positive feeling we have at the minute in this group, we have to go in it with the right intention."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic can reach the very top

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has what it takes to make it to the top.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Leicester City versus Chelsea on Sunday 28th June will be refereed by Mike Dean at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to return in midfield for the Blues

Frank Lampard will be looking to maintain Chelsea's winning start ,and make it three wins from three in all competitions, so may not make too many changes to an in-form Chelsea side.

Ben Davies

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea head up to the East Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday, looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Chelsea boost top-four hopes as Pulisic and Willian net after Fernandinho sees red in Man City win

Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tells Chelsea fans to get excited about Timo Werner's arrival

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea supporters should be excited at the prospect of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

Matt Debono