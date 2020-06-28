Frank Lampard will rotate Chelsea squad against Leicester City to maintain freshness

Frank Lampard has hinted that he will rotate his Chelsea side against Leicester City on Sunday in their FA Cup quarter-final.

The Blues travel to the King Power looking to book their spot in the last-four of the cup and head into the tie in good form.

Two wins from two in their opening fixtures since the restart against Aston Villa and Manchester City has put Lampard's side in a good position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

But Lampard has admitted he will rotate his squad against the Foxes in order for his side to maintain their freshness.

"We will certainly have to think about if we need to rotate a bit to keep freshness in the players," said Lampard to the official Chelsea website.

"It’s nice I can call upon players, particularly in certain areas of the pitch. We are not overloaded in every area, and that’s where we will address it at the end of the season, but in terms of what’s in front of us now, we will need that quality we have.

"We are fortunate to have a few players fit that weren’t so much before lockdown. I will be wanting something from pretty much everyone in the squad. It’s important the players who didn’t start against City or Villa stay fit, stay fresh and ready to come in because we are going to need a lot."

The Chelsea boss also acknowledges the difficult challenge that awaits them on Sunday but wants to win the competition in August.

"We are in a year of slight transition and of course our focus is the league, but when it comes to Chelsea, no matter what when you get to a quarter-final you want to try and get to Wembley and try and win it," he continued.

"We are building, we are working, it won’t be easy to try and win this trophy, but with the squad we have and the positive feeling we have at the minute in this group, we have to go in it with the right intention."

