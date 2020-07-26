Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard 'really pleased' to have key player Olivier Giroud ahead of next season

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight over the performances of Olivier Giroud since January in the Premier League and is confident in him playing a similar role next season despite the arrival of German international Timo Werner in the summer.

The French striker has had an excellent goalscoring record since his revitalised role in Lampard's squad scoring eight goals in 18 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League this season after adding another in a crucial 2-0 victory over Wolves to secure European football ahead of next season.

The 33-year-old will now stay in West London, after the club triggered a one-year extension on the Frenchman's deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves-2

Lampard has highlighted the importance of Olivier Giroud's sensational performance's in the second half of the Premier League campaign and believes he has a vital role to play in the upcoming campaign.

“I’m really pleased, really pleased. Oli has to take all the credit from January onwards. We all know that he wasn’t playing much at the start. Tammy played a lot. I was never unaware of Oli’s talents, but that was just the circumstance at the time. 

"But to have the personality, strength of character and talent to come in and affect things the way he has before the lockdown and then carried it on. 

"He has always been big on the training ground and changing room for me, but I don’t want to talk about that too much because we have to respect the talent of the goals he is scoring. Players love playing with him, he is a reference point for the team and I am delighted to have him."

