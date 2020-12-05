NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Frank Lampard 'really pleased' with Christian Pulisic's performance vs Leeds United

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was delighted for winger Christian Pulisic who netted the Blues' third in the 3-1 against Leeds United. 

The 22-year-old converted Timo Werner's cross in stoppage time to seal the points for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which saw them climb to the top of the Premier League for the time being.

Pulisic started on the bench after starting in midweek against Sevilla, but came on after 30 minutes for Hakim Ziyech due to the Moroccan picking up a hamstring injury.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech injury update

Lampard reflected on the American's performance against Leeds and says he had to go against his original plan for Pulisic. 

"Really pleased today," said Lampard on Pulisic. "It’s been a difficult period for him with the injury and he gets frustrated because he wants to play. 

"Having played 65 minutes in Seville I knew this game would have a huge amount of energy for the players and thought it was wise to start him on the bench. 

"My plan was probably to give him 30 minutes. But to play the period of the game he played, with the intensity of the game and get his goal. 

"He has an incredible gift, it sounds simple, but arriving in the six-yard box as a wide man, because that is where the goals are. So I was delighted that he got his goal and he is only going to get stronger now.”

Pulisic also became the fastest and youngest American to score a total of ten goals in the Premier League.

