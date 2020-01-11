Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: 'Reece James is a big weapon' for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Reece James has received plaudits from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following his display against Burnley.

The 20-year-old was given the nod to start at right-back against the Clarets, as captain Cesar Azpilicueta was shifted over to the left-side of defence. 

He managed to grab an assist as he went to he byline and delivered in a fine cross, which forward Tammy Abraham met and headed home to make it 2-0 to Chelsea. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard heaps praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi after first Premier League goal.

----------

Speaking of the youngster's performance, Frank Lampard said: "He has a great delivery of cross and more than that, he is good on the ball and physically he is so good as well and he is so young.

"This is just the start for him and the way I want us to play, the full-backs are going to be huge for us. To get it to where we want it they have to be able to join in and be an attacking threat and he certainly is for us. 

"Reece is a big weapon at the minute which we have to use well because there is a lot of juice on those crosses. We have anticipate them and get across people and make goals like we did with the Tammy one."

Chelsea's win is their first at home in the Premier League this year, and are now on a two-game win streak at home in all competitions. 

James will now be hoping his performance was good enough to secure a starting spot against Newcastle United next week. 

----------

