Frank Lampard Reflects Back on 17 Months as Chelsea Manager Ahead of New Everton Job

Former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard has looked back on his time at the helm of the club, describing his 17 months as manager as 'enjoyable'.

The former England midfielder took over as Chelsea manager from Maurizio Sarri back in the summer of 2019, before being sacked from his position in January 2021.

Thomas Tuchel then took over from his predecessor and went on to win the Champions League in May of the same year.

During his first press conference as Everton boss, Lampard reflected on his time in charge of Chelsea, fondly reminiscing at his first experience as a Premier League manager.

"On reflection, I had a really good and enjoyable 17 months," he told the media. "The first year of the Champions League against expectations and FA Cup final. Then my second season we were top of the league.

"You realise the reality of football at the top end, that in a difficult month and a loss of form, I lose my job. That's something I'm aware that can happen."

Lampard managed to reach an FA Cup final in his first season in charge of Chelsea, which he lost 2-1 to London rivals Arsenal on the day.

In his second season, the former midfielder excited fans by bringing in the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy, after having been suffering from a transfer ban for the two transfer windows prior.

However, after suffering a poor run of form in late 2020/early 2021, Lampard was sacked by the Blues at the end of January.

The now Everton manager as already overhauled his backroom staff, bringing in former Blues players Joe Edwards and Ashley Cole.

