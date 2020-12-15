Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Wolves

Frank Lampard was left disappointed after his Chelsea side conceded late-on to lose 2-1 to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Molineux.

Despite Olivier Giroud giving Chelsea the lead early in the second-half with a well-taken volley, a deflected Daniel Podence strike and a last-gasp winner on the break from Pedro Neto inflicted back-to-back defeats on the Blues.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Lampard spoke to Amazon Prime on the defeat and responded to the cause of the two consecutive defeats.

"Performance," said Lampard. "Performance is what gives you results, and we had a long run of good performances but maybe the lads think we’re playing well, and when you think you’re playing well this is what happens."

"At 1-0 we should see the game out. If you’re not playing that well, which we weren’t tonight, hang on to 1-0. Control the game. Don’t allow counter-attacks. And we did."

