Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's 3-1 win against Leeds United

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard says Chelsea deserved to beat Leeds United 3-1 in the Premier League after a dominating display in west London. 

Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to overcome Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead early on but goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and a stoppage time goal from Christian Pulisic sealed the points.

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (23)

"We started brilliantly," said Lampard to Sky Sports post-match.

"But then with their first passage of play, they score. So that was a test for us straight away given they are a team of real quality.

"But over the period of the game we created so many clear-cut chances against a team that really stresses you and strains you in how they move and press you. I think you have to accept that they are going to get chances because of the amount of numbers they get forward.

"We dominated the game and it was a deserved win, I just wanted it to be a little more comfortable. Like it was for the last 30 seconds after Christian’s goal!"

----------

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds (7)
