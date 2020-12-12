Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's defeat to Everton

Frank Lampard says Chelsea made life difficult for themselves in their 1-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea were undone by a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty in the 22nd minute after Edouard Mendy brought down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Their 17 game unbeaten run came to an end on an evening where they could've climbed to the top of the table.

On the performance, Lampard said: "We were not at our best today.

"I think the first 20 minutes or so were key for me today. I knew what was coming, some longer balls, winning the seconds balls from a team desperate for a win and with capabilities to make it really difficult for us. We found that here last season.

"When you go 1-0 down, it absolutely suits Everton’s game plan which is to make it very difficult for us and they did that very well.

"We didn’t have enough today. We’ve hit the post twice so you could argue we could have taken a point on another day, but we know we weren’t at the levels we expect of ourselves and when you consider where we’ve been at recently, today wasn’t good enough."

