Frank Lampard: Good workout for Chelsea in 1-1 Champions League draw against Krasnodar

Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted the Blues' 1-1 draw against Krasnodar was a good workout for his side in west London on Tuesday.

Jorginho's first-half penalty cancelled out Remy Cabella's opener for the hosts which ensured Chelsea remained unbeaten in Group E heading into the knockout stages. 

Lampard made ten changes to his side which beat Leeds United at the weekend to freshen his side up for a game which had no bearing on the group, other than to extend Chelsea's unbeaten record. 

"It was a good workout, particularly with some of the individual performances in there," said Lampard. "Billy Gilmour was really good on his return and Tino Anjorin was really good making his full debut in the Champions League.

‘There were no injuries, we got the work in the legs for people that needed it and also the ones that come off the bench because we’ll be needing them this week so I’m very pleased. 

"We wanted to win but it a tough game to navigate. I asked the lads to be professional and get their attitude right and they all certainly did that."

