Frank Lampard reflects on FA Cup win against Luton Town

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's 3-1 win against Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham sealed their spot in the fifth round which will see them face Barnsley at Oakwell next month.

Jordan Clark made it 2-1 for Luton in the first-half to keep the visitors in with a chance but Abraham sealed a hat-trick late in the second-half to ensure Chelsea progressed.

Chelsea also missed a penalty as Timo Werner saw his penalty late on saved by Simon Sluga on a day of several missed chances for the Blues.

But Lampard wasn't too phased and was happy to see his side head through into the fifth round.

"We were made to work today but I expected that from a side like Luton,’ said Lampard post-match.

"We got the job done and the performance was really good, although we could have scored a lot more goals. We had a lot of balls across the face, plenty of openings and obviously the penalty chance too.

"I thought we played very well against a tough side and in difficult conditions, so I’m very pleased.

"We needed that quick start and it helped settle the game down. In recent games there have been times where we haven’t started well and we’ve been catching up, so I was pleased to see that today. After that I always felt we were in control

"The one slight disappointment today was the goal we conceded, really poor from our point of view, and the fact we didn’t score a few more ourselves. But overall I was really pleased with our performance today."

