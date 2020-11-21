Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

A Federico Fernandez own goal in the first-half and then a cool finish from Tammy Abraham sealed a fifth consecutive win for the Blues in all competitions.

Lampard has seen his side climb into the top four, currently top following the result but expected to drop down, and was delighted with his side's performance.

‘We played well, perhaps we could have wrapped things up a little earlier and that would have made things a bit smoother on the bench!

"I was pleased with our work, as coming here is never easy. It was great to get the early goal as that changes the aspects of the game but then getting the second, that was so important. We had chances after then to score again, but we can’t have it all our own way.

"We put the game away with our professional performance and there’s always the danger that control of the game can become comfort. So that was the message to the players at half-time. Newcastle came out strong in the second half for a spell to be fair to them but I always felt we could get at them in the transitions, especially with Timo’s pace, as he showed for Tammy’s goal.

"It's important for a group as up as us if we want to get where we want to be then you have to work on those moments when you do go ahead that you don’t get complacent. Penetration was the big thing for me. We were having control but people were still happy to run in. It’s very easy to think 'I’ll come short to the ball' or 'I’ll play the safe pass'.

"We had to keep making those more dangerous passes and the runs and the effort to get in there, and I think to a degree we did. It’s not an easy game, I can understand the players can sometimes become comfortable. It’s little lessons where we can get better.

"We played well in patches and the result is key in these games because the Premier League is tough. It’s relentless and after the break where we were playing well and everyone goes in their own directions and comes back you try and get the message, you have to get up early in the morning and slap yourself and get out of bed and eat your pre-match, and that’s fine. I thought they dealt with the challenge of the game very well today, the lads, so I’m very pleased."

----------

