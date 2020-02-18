Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard refuses to deny regrets over January transfer window

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard doesn't want to be drawn into their transfer activity in January which saw no players arrive through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard looked to bring in cover for Tammy Abraham who has been suffering with injury of late, with Batshuayi and Giroud still not fully trusted by Lampard.

It was evident yet again in Chelsea's 2-0 home defeat against Manchester United that scoring goals has become a problem in the side, particularly with the absence of Tammy Abraham.

But Chelsea failed to bring in a new forward in the January window, a signing which could have spurred them on to clinch a top-four spot. 

It was a frustrating night for Michy Batshuayi, who made only his fifth start in the Premier League for Chelsea despite signing back in 2016.Getty Images

Though Frank Lampard was reluctant to admit if there was any regrets over last months business.

"I honestly don't want to talk about the window because it affects nothing now. The reality in what we see every week, we go over the game again and look at the statistics - we make a lot of chances as much as anyone in the league barring Liverpool, and we are not finishing them. 

"I don't want to talk about regrets, the window is shut. Now we have what is in front of us which means we are in fourth place by a point. The season starts here so that affects that we need to try and get fourth place."

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League outing, a fixture which would define Frank Lampard's side's season.

