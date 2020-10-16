Frank Lampard wasn't ready to confirm whether goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would start for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League in Edouard Mendy's absence.

Mendy has been ruled out for the league meeting after he picked up a thigh injury in training whilst on international duty with Senegal.

"Mendy won't be fit for the match tomorrow, we hope the injury isn't too long," said the Chelsea boss on Friday.

It leaves Lampard with the choice of selecting either Kepa or Willy Caballero to start in goal for the Blues against the Saints, and when asked he remained tightlipped on his selection choices.

"I'll make that decision myself out of the goalkeepers tomorrow."

Mendy has started the previous two outings after signing from Rennes, while Kepa's last involvement was back in September in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

"I feel good, strong, and confident. During your career sometimes you have to live moments like this," Kepa said on international duty for Spain.

"I'm confident I can turn it around and do my best when I play. We all want to play. But I don't think about anything beyond day-to-day life and focusing on the national team's matches.

"In the medium to long term, things can change. I want to play, I want to be on the field and I will work for that."

