SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard tightlipped on if Kepa Arrizabalaga will start for Chelsea against Southampton

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wasn't ready to confirm whether goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would start for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League in Edouard Mendy's absence. 

Mendy has been ruled out for the league meeting after he picked up a thigh injury in training whilst on international duty with Senegal. 

"Mendy won't be fit for the match tomorrow, we hope the injury isn't too long," said the Chelsea boss on Friday.

It leaves Lampard with the choice of selecting either Kepa or Willy Caballero to start in goal for the Blues against the Saints, and when asked he remained tightlipped on his selection choices. 

"I'll make that decision myself out of the goalkeepers tomorrow."

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (2)

Mendy has started the previous two outings after signing from Rennes, while Kepa's last involvement was back in September in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. 

"I feel good, strong, and confident. During your career sometimes you have to live moments like this," Kepa said on international duty for Spain. 

"I'm confident I can turn it around and do my best when I play. We all want to play. But I don't think about anything beyond day-to-day life and focusing on the national team's matches.

"In the medium to long term, things can change. I want to play, I want to be on the field and I will work for that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lampard 'excited' to see Ziyech make Chelsea debut after knee injury

Frank Lampard is excited to see Hakim Ziyech make his official debut for Chelsea following his arrival from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Ziyech & Pulisic returns a 'nice problem' to have in selecting Chelsea side

Frank Lampard insists he is happy with having selection headaches after Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic returned to the squad from injury.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Pulisic & Mount to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Southampton

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 17 October and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Is this the start of something special for Chelsea's two new signings?

The outstanding attacking performances from two of Chelsea’s new signings will come as good news to Frank Lampard and Chelsea fans as the Blues look to win two on the bounce this weekend versus Southampton

Reuben Rosso

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals why the Chelsea defence spoke French during Crystal Palace win

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed the Chelsea defence were communicating in French against Crystal Palace to support Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

About Us - Absolute Chelsea on Sports Illustrated

Absolute Chelsea are a Chelsea channel run on Sports Illustrated surrounding all things Chelsea Football Club. All coverage from the Blues in London from matchday coverage, to injury news and transfer reports can all be found here.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy set to make Premier League debut, Havertz to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Jevans99

by

Matt Debono