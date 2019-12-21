Frank Lampard refuses to discuss Chelsea's plans for the upcoming January transfer window

Chelsea are able to spend once again in the upcoming January transfer window, but Frank Lampard is refusing to be drawn on any business just yet.

After an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was lodged, the Blues found out the verdict of their appeal recently, when the decision came that their two-window ban was to be reduced by half. Having already served the summer embargo, they are now free to start buying players.

Plenty of players have been now linked with a move to Stamford Bridge - Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Vinicius Jr and Ben Chilwell are just a few of the names that have been mentioned.

But head coach Frank Lampard didn't want to discuss any potential dealings which could occur in January, stating: "I am not going to divulge too much now."

Fighting for a spot in the Champions League next season, still in the Champions League and an FA Cup campaign to come - Frank Lampard is going to need his whole squad, and he could dip into the market to help conquer his seasonal targets.

