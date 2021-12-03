Frank Lampard Refuses to Take Any Ownership for Chelsea's Champions League Win Under Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has refused to take ownership of the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

The trophy lifting campaign came with the Englishman in charge for the first half of the season before his dismissal saw Thomas Tuchel take over and lift the trophy.

Speaking to The Overlap, Lampard has refused to take the credit as the Blues lifted Europe's top trophy.

When asked about the final, Lampard made an honest admission as he said: "It’s tough. You watch the UCL final. It’s funny because on a football level I can get excited.

"Part of that’s me, Mason Mount played brilliant in the final, Reece James, the goal goes from Mendy to Chilwell, to Mount, to Havertz, and I’m going ‘that’s a bit of me there’."

The head coach continued to admit that he will not take ownership of the win.

"The other side of me says ‘I’m not taking any ownership of that’," he continued. "I got quite a few messages after, ‘that’s your team’. I’m like ‘no it’s not’. Fair play to Tuchel and the club for taking them that far. I will never take ownership of that."

Chelsea will be hoping to retain their European crown as they have qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition, sitting top of Groupp H.

