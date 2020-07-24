Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard regrets touchline rant at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool bench during 5-3 defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says he regrets the language he used during his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea boss was seen shouting at Klopp and his bench after Sadio Mane went down and was awarded a foul, which Liverpool went onto score directly from, despite Mateo Kovacic clearly winning the ball cleanly.

It left Lampard fuming on the touchline, but he reflected on his words and admitted he could've been less colourful towards the Liverpool manager. 

"To be honest, I have seen the video and I was obviously there. I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because these things get played a lot on social media. I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets].

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (19)

"I could've handled it differently to keep that language in but what I felt was, and I want to be clear in this; some of the reports were that I was upset with some of the celebrations from the Liverpool team, that's far from it. 

"I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want with the season that they have had. 

"I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game to toast what they have done this year. 

“But there were things I didn’t like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, but their bench which I felt crossed the line which got me agitated, but it's done. Emotions run high in this game."

