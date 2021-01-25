Frank Lampard releases statement after Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has released a statement following his departure from Chelsea.

His tenure was ended after 18 months in charge on Monday after a meeting with the board, which ended in Lampard being dismissed from his role as Head Coach.

Lampard will be remembered for taking the club through a transfer ban having lost their best player in Eden Hazard. He gave youth a chance which saw academy product Mason Mount be given the captaincy in his final game in charge.

He has left a legacy in west London for youngsters to believe the dream of playing for the first-team can be achieved.

And Lampard took to Instagram on Monday night to pen his farewell to the club.

"It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

"I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

