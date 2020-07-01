Frank Lampard will continue to rely on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has emphasised Mason Mount's importance to the Chelsea side after the midfielder was brought off at half-time in their recent FA Cup win.

Mount was taken off at half-time during Chelsea's victory against Leicester City in the FA Cup, along with Billy Gilmour and Reece James.

However, the 22-year-old is expected to feature on Wednesday against West Ham in the Premier League and Lampard remains reliant on the midfielder.

Lampard has insisted that he will continue to play Mount and highlighted his happiness with the attitude of his midfielder.

"Mason wouldn't have been happy to come off at half-time," said Lampard about Mount being substituted at the break

"But it should be a case of not being happy that evening and then getting straight back to it afterwards, because he knows how much I trust in him and he works brilliantly every day.

"And when I say Mason, I mean Billy [Gilmour] and Reece [James] in the same breath because they show similar attitude."

Getty Images

Lampard also claimed that he had no problem with Mount on Sunday and just wanted to increase energy levels in the performance.

"There was no problem with Mason because it was a one-off game, I had to make a decision and it doesn't affect my thinking for West Ham or going forwards.

"Mason played 90 minutes in both the first two games after the restart, and was unfortunate not to score or have an assist. So he had two big performances in a week.

"And then with the Leicester game Mason didn't have a bad performance and my choices to change were more about the players I could bring into that performance as opposed to the ones that were on the pitch."

Ross Barkley was the difference for Chelsea against Leicester City as they set up a semi-final tie against Manchester United.

Mount played a key role under Lampard during his time at Derby County, and Lampard praised his attitude and impact on the pitch.

"So I rely on Mason a lot, I did at Derby, I do at Chelsea, he brings so much to the team in his work ethic and the way he can start the press in midfield.

"His quality on the ball is already at a high level and it's only going to get better."

Chelsea are continuing to be linked with German midfielder Kai Havertz as another midfield option and are poised to make a bid this summer to bring him to West London.

