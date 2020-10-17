SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham's Covid 'rule of six' breach

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has reminded his Chelsea players of their responsibilities after duo Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were caught breaking Covid rules.

The Blues pair were left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad against Wales after they attended a party with fellow England international Jadon Sancho which broke the government 'rule of six' protocol. 

Chilwell later withdrew from the England squad, but Lampard admits the situation has been dealt with after apologies were made, however had reminded his players not to be selfish.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (16)

"We shouldn’t cry too much because we’re able to do a job we love in these difficult circumstances," said Lampard. "I suppose it’s different for me at 42 years of age. I am very happy to go home and spend time with my children and my wife. I quite like not mixing households at times. You can get some peace at home.

"But when you’re 20, 22, 23, their lives are different and that’s why my words are not too harsh on Tammy and Ben. I know they’re good, decent lads. They admitted they made a mistake in terms of going to the party. They were apologetic and we move on.

"Hopefully the words I did say will mean it won’t be happening again because it can certainly affect selection. I know that’s not what they’ll want either. As much as that, they need to consider what it could mean if you’re breaking the rules – it could endanger other people around you – and not be selfish. 

"That’s more important than if they’ll be isolated from a squad or two. We all have to take those responsibilities. It’s much bigger than football."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lampard pleased with Ziyech's progress ahead of possible Chelsea debut

Hakim Ziyech's call-up to the Morocco squad during the international break was planned, head coach Frank Lampard confirmed.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League looking for another three points at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on from the momentum gained with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

Ben Davies

Lampard: Rudiger still has future at Chelsea after failed summer move

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger still has a future in west London.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Pulisic & Mount to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton.

Jevans99

Lampard: Ziyech & Pulisic returns a 'nice problem' to have in selecting Chelsea side

Frank Lampard insists he is happy with having selection headaches after Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic returned to the squad from injury.

Matt Debono

Lampard 'excited' to see Ziyech make Chelsea debut after knee injury

Frank Lampard is excited to see Hakim Ziyech make his official debut for Chelsea following his arrival from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refuses to confirm if Kepa will start against Southampton

Frank Lampard wasn't ready to confirm whether goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would start for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League in Edouard Mendy's absence.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Southampton

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono