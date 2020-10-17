Frank Lampard has reminded his Chelsea players of their responsibilities after duo Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were caught breaking Covid rules.

The Blues pair were left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad against Wales after they attended a party with fellow England international Jadon Sancho which broke the government 'rule of six' protocol.

Chilwell later withdrew from the England squad, but Lampard admits the situation has been dealt with after apologies were made, however had reminded his players not to be selfish.

"We shouldn’t cry too much because we’re able to do a job we love in these difficult circumstances," said Lampard. "I suppose it’s different for me at 42 years of age. I am very happy to go home and spend time with my children and my wife. I quite like not mixing households at times. You can get some peace at home.

"But when you’re 20, 22, 23, their lives are different and that’s why my words are not too harsh on Tammy and Ben. I know they’re good, decent lads. They admitted they made a mistake in terms of going to the party. They were apologetic and we move on.

"Hopefully the words I did say will mean it won’t be happening again because it can certainly affect selection. I know that’s not what they’ll want either. As much as that, they need to consider what it could mean if you’re breaking the rules – it could endanger other people around you – and not be selfish.

"That’s more important than if they’ll be isolated from a squad or two. We all have to take those responsibilities. It’s much bigger than football."

