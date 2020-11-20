Frank Lampard has played down talk of Chelsea winning the title this season after Callum Hudson-Odoi claimed 'you never know' when rating their chances of success.

The 20-year-old previously commented on how the Blues have been performing and said that Chelsea could have a shot of winning the league this season.

"We want to keep building, keep getting goals, keep getting assists and keep working hard as a team and hopefully, you never know, we could win the title as well," said Hudson-Odoi earlier this week.

But boss Lampard kept expectations to a minimum, acknowledging their position in the league, saying they need to improve before title talk can begin.

"Well, he’s a young man! He’s excited, I get it. I like confidence, I like the players feeling like that and I am delighted with Callum going away [with England], scoring goals and for me as a young developing player, it is always a reflection on how you train so it’s brilliant news for us and for Callum.

"For me, it is my job to dampen what he said there and say that we know there is a long way to go, we are eight games in.

"We are in a decent position, recently we are playing well but there are so many things that we have to work on and improve on before we can start getting involved in that conversation. That’s up to us."

