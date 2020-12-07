NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea fans clapping Blues taking the knee

Frank Lampard showed his pleasure at Chelsea fans applauding the team taking the knee on Saturday against Leeds United. 

Chelsea, as with every other team, took the knee prior to the 3-1 win against Marcelo Bielsa's side, which received a round of applause from the returning Blues fans inside Stamford Bridge. 

The weekend saw clubs such as Millwall and Colchester United have supporters who booed the taking of the knee which sparked great controversy and anger across English football. 

Lampard responded to his set of supporters clapping, and implied his satisfaction ahead of their Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar.

"I don't want to comment on other clubs other than the fact that when the Chelsea players took the knee which I believe is for diversity, and I believe that message has to be very clear.

"And our fans clapped that message at that moment, so that's just Chelsea Football Club."

