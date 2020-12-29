NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard responds to claims that Chelsea are lacking confidence

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted his side have struggled for confidence in the past month.

The Blues are undergoing a rough spell in the league, having taken just four points out of the last 15 available, less than a month after being top of the division. 

Speaking after the Villa game, Lampard said, as quoted by football.london: "When things are going well it's pretty easy. We were on a long unbeaten run and playing well but not too many levels up from what we were playing today."

The 42-year-old lauded some aspects of his side's play against Villa and said that they could've won the game had they been on a good run of form. 

Lampard added: "The focus of the team was good. Some of the play between the lines, particularly down our left hand side with Chilwell, Christian and Mason - was really good. And against a really good team.

"When I said I thought we'd have won a month ago, I felt when you're in a good run the ball goes in the back of the net more - Christian's chances, the chances at the end of the game."

Lampard isn't overly worried by his side's efforts and insists these rough patches of form are all a part of the learning curve for his fairly young squad.

He said: "Their goal happened when we were a man down and lucky or whatever you want to call it. And that's just football. I think it's a positive for our lads to understand that. 

"If we keep playing with that attitude we'll get back to winning, which we've had a short period where we haven't been."

