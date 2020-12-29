Frank Lampard responds to claims that Chelsea are lacking confidence

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted his side have struggled for confidence in the past month.

The Blues are undergoing a rough spell in the league, having taken just four points out of the last 15 available, less than a month after being top of the division.

Speaking after the Villa game, Lampard said, as quoted by football.london: "When things are going well it's pretty easy. We were on a long unbeaten run and playing well but not too many levels up from what we were playing today."

The 42-year-old lauded some aspects of his side's play against Villa and said that they could've won the game had they been on a good run of form.

Lampard added: "The focus of the team was good. Some of the play between the lines, particularly down our left hand side with Chilwell, Christian and Mason - was really good. And against a really good team.

"When I said I thought we'd have won a month ago, I felt when you're in a good run the ball goes in the back of the net more - Christian's chances, the chances at the end of the game."

Lampard isn't overly worried by his side's efforts and insists these rough patches of form are all a part of the learning curve for his fairly young squad.

He said: "Their goal happened when we were a man down and lucky or whatever you want to call it. And that's just football. I think it's a positive for our lads to understand that.

"If we keep playing with that attitude we'll get back to winning, which we've had a short period where we haven't been."

