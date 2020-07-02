Frank Lampard questions Chelsea's mentality after 'frustrating' 3-2 defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard was left frustrated on Wednesday evening in east London after Chelsea fell to a 3-2 defeat to relegation-battling West Ham.

Despite taking the lead in the first-half from the spot, Chelsea were punished for their defensive frailties in the 89th minute as Andriy Yarmolenko finished off a counter-attack to hand Lampard's side their tenth league defeat of the season.

It saw the Blues remain in fourth, now just two points clear of Manchester United and Wolves.

They had the chance to move two points clear in third ahead of Leicester City after the Foxes' defeat to Everton but another chance to take advantage of results wasn't taken.

Lampard was questioned over the Blues' mentality to pounce on other teams slip-ups, and knows his side have to continue to work and fight in their bid to secure a Champions League spot.

"It's something that has happened a few times this season," Lampard said on failing to capitalise on sides around them dropping points. "We've had opportunities to close gaps and jump over teams because of other results or whatever situation.

"But we haven't done it and that's a sign of where we are. We know we have a lot of hard work to do to get where we want to be and the reason the rest of us are chasing Liverpool and Man City is because of the consistency that develops over time. That's what we have to work towards.

"It's obviously frustrating but if we're in that position it's how you bounce back, how you move forward. We have Watford now at the weekend and games after that to try and carry on. We have to realise the position we are in in terms of fighting for the Champions League places and move forward."

