Frank Lampard refuses to comment on Jamie Carragher's comments that Chelsea 'will go no further' with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard didn't want to comment on pundit Jamie Carragher's thoughts regarding Chelsea's future with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, Carragher criticised the Spaniard and said that unless the Blues change goalkeeper, they won't compete with the likes of Jurgen Klopp's side and Manchester City. 

"Chelsea will go no further unless they change the goalkeeper. It is an area that – if they want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City – they will have to rectify in the summer," Carragher said.

"I know [Chelsea] keep buying a lot of attackers, but you see how many goals they have conceded. I think a lot of that is down to the goalkeeper, if I am being totally honest."

Lampard was reported to be left 'fuming' by the 25-year-old's performance and the rest of the back-line at Anfield as he looks to offload Kepa this summer. 

But ahead of Chelsea's crunch match against Wolves on Sunday, Lampard refused to comment on Carragher's comments and is only looking to the games ahead that await his side.

"I don't want to comment on other people's comments about players because that is their opinion and they are very well positioned to have their opinions. I have to work behind the scenes with every position in the team.

"My only thought now is how well we can approach the two games in front of us domestically and then the one game against Bayern Munich. I don't want to get anywhere ahead of that. That goes for every player in the team, not just Kepa or any individual position."

