Frank Lampard on difficulty of getting Hakim Ziyech involved during ongoing Premier League season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed how difficult it has been to integrate injured players returning to the Chelsea side in the middle of a season. 

Chelsea have seen several players in and out of the side already this season due to injuries, including Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chiwell. 

In the goalless draw against Sevilla on Tuesday in the Champions League, it saw all of Chelsea's summer signings [minus Malang Sarr who is on loan] on the pitch at the same. 

But Lampard admitted it's been challenging to find minutes for players like Ziyech when the season is in full flow and because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“It is very difficult because we have a bubble here at Cobham. We can’t play against the U23s or bring over a lot of kids to replicate an 11v11 game. That is generally where you would want someone to be working when they have not played four or five months at the back end of an injury. 

"We missed that, so we have to do the best we can, train the best we can. Find the right way to give Hakim minutes, and others in the squad, because a few of our squad did come in with a few issues and try to get that as quick as we can. That is challenging."

