Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea's January transfer window plans

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has conceded that it will be a challenge for the club to trim their wage bill in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea, like most clubs in England, are facing the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic - having gone all guns blazing in the previous window.

Previewing his side's FA Cup clash against Morecambe, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: "We’ll see what happens with the squad because we’re in a very tough time in terms of Covid and how the transfer market looks.

“So anything that happens, player by player, would have to be right for the club, for the player, dependent on contracts, and then myself. So it’s not simple."

Lampard, still very much early doors into his managerial career, has admitted he cannot keep each and every one of his players happy, and has come to terms with it.

The 42-year-old added: "Generally, you want to have a squad that has a real balance to it, one that enables players to get minutes but also have good competition at the same time.

“I’m not saying this negatively about my players because I have a human side to me that understands why players are unhappy when they are not playing."

The Englishman expects all of his players, including the likes of Marcos Alonso, Fikayo Tomori and Emerson Palmieri, who've been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, to train properly and put a shift in.

He added: "All they need to do – and I don’t ask for them to be jumping up and down when they get home about how great I am – is to train well, back your team-mate, have a determined attitude every day. That’s it.

“My point was not that I expect it to be a popularity contest for myself. I never felt that in the dressing room under any manager at the best of times or in tough times. The point is that players have to keep fighting in tough times."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube