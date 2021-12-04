'The Club Were Supportive' - Frank Lampard Reveals Chelsea Backed Him After Dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga

Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Frank Lampard Reveals he Was Backed by Chelsea to Drop Kepa Arrizabalaga

Author:

Chelsea legend and former manager Frank Lampard has revealed he was given backing by the club to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

The Blues goalkeeper was the first choice option in between the sticks when Lampard arrived as manager and featured prominently through most of the 19/20 season. 

However, he went through a rough patch of form and was soon replaced by Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal. 

imago0043598764h

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Lampard spoke on the situation regarding Kepa's spot in the team and what happened when he decided to drop the Spaniard.

“With Kepa, he was having a tough time. He was very open. 

"I tried to have open conversations with him. I got to the point where I had to make a change. There was no feeling of pressure from above. It became very high profile when I did it.

Read More

“The club were supportive of that. I don’t think I’m being harsh on Kepa as he had a tough year and he’s talented, but I felt it was a position which we could improve. Mendy was the result, who has been fantastic."

imago1007582532h

Since Edouard Mendy's arrival at the club last summer, Kepa has regularly been named as the substitute goalkeeper in both Lampard and Thomas Tuchel's starting XIs.

However he has made four appearances so far this season, including the Super Cup final against Villarreal in which he was the hero in the penalty shootout.

He has also featured twice in the Carabao Cup and kept a clean sheet at Tottenham Hotspur.

