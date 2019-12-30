Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard reveals he was unhappy at Chelsea's 'quiet dressing room' in recent defeats

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that his side have been fairly criticised and questioned following recent results. 

It's been a difficult month or so for the Blues; back-to-back defeats at home for the first time since 2011, and their top-four spot coming into question having dropped many points. 

But on the road, Frank Lampard's side have enjoyed success, and they did so once again in north London on Sunday afternoon beating Arsenal narrowly in the Premier League. 

Screenshot 2019-12-29 at 17.09.14
Chelsea weren't at their best against Arsenal, but they showed character to claw the result back, which they have failed to do all season. Getty Images

A turnaround having gone one nil down at the Emirates, something Chelsea haven't been able to do this season. It was the first time they had managed to pick up a point in the Premier League from a losing position. 

But Lampard admitted that he was impressed with the reaction from his side in the second-half, but reflected back on Chelsea's defeat to Everton and the scenes in the dressing room at the half-time break. 

"The response in the second half was everything I wanted," Lampard said on turning the score round at the Emirates. 

Screenshot 2019-12-29 at 17.09.00
Jorginho [left] and Tammy Abraham [right] celebrating at full-time having both got on the scoresheet at the Emirates.Getty Images

"We have been rightly questioned recently. Everton away would be a good one, a team that had life breathed into them by a new manager and we didn’t react and it was quiet after that game in the dressing room and I did not like that, and some of our home games recently were lacking something.

"This is not a turning point, it is only a turning point if we show it going forward, but we showed we can have a right go and win a game in a different way."

There's no rest for Chelsea as they have a short turnaround to recover and prepare for the New Years Day trip to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

