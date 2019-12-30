Frank Lampard reveals hopes of Tariq Lamptey signing new Chelsea deal

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has remained coy on youngster Tariq Lamptey's future at the club.

The 19-year-old's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and he was given his first taste of first-team football against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lamptey was brought on for Fikayo Tomori when the Blues were behind to add some impetus for Chelsea going forward, and he produced an excellent performance which saw Frank Lampard's side clinch a late victory in north London.

But head coach Frank Lampard is hoping that the youngster will 'feel a bit of love' having been selected for the squad with his contract set to expire in six months time.

"We'll see," Lampard said on Lamptey signing a fresh deal. "He's talking with the club and hopefully he feels a bit of love from today as we've parachuted him in. He was actually on his Christmas break when we called him in yesterday."

His performance by numbers against the Gunners was impressive when he came on in the second-half at right-back.

The 19-year-old had 100% pass completion and won all of the tackles he contested. A man who didn't seem fazed by the occasion, or the fact that the Blues were initially behind.

Frank Lampard on whether Arsenal victory is a turning point for the Blues

But Tariq Lamptey recalled the moment he was called up to the squad, and then to make his senior Chelsea debut, and revealed what boss Frank Lampard said to him before he came on.

"My heart was racing," said Lamptey ahead of coming on at the Emirates. "I was thinking this is the moment me and my family have been waiting for because everyone knows I joined the club at the age of eight. Frank just told me to be myself, play my normal game, go out and enjoy it.

"You have to always be ready because in a game like that things can turn around so quickly. I’m just happy to have contributed and helped the team win such an amazing game.

"Funnily enough, I got the text on Friday to say they needed me in and I was just with some friends and family. I trained on Saturday and then travelled with the team but I wasn’t expecting that so I have to say thank you to the manager for showing the belief and trust in me. I’m just happy I could help the team."

