Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Reveals How Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Delivered Chelsea Sacking

Author:

Frank Lampard has opened up on how he found out he was going to be sacked by Chelsea in January.

The 43-year-old was axed by the Blues which ended his 18-mont reign as head coach at Stamford Bridge following a poor run of form towards the back of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

A 3-1 win over Luton Town proved to be his final game as he was dismissed the day after.

imago1000033602h (1)

Chelsea were ruthless, and brought in Thomas Tuchel a little of 24 hours later, who went on to win the Champions League within four months of taking over in west London.

Lampard was sacked on the Monday morning and in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, he went into detail as to how he found out he was going to be sacked.

"Well, we’d beaten Luton in the FA Cup fourth round or whatever it was," started Lampard.

"Then the next morning I got a message from Bruce Buck, the chairman, saying: 'can you move training and come and meet us in the boardroom?'

imago0046744386h

Read More

"That first message as well... you kind of wake up and think: 'let’s have a flick through Instagram'.

"I’m joking but once the club makes that decision to be fair there’s no nice way to do it."

He added: "As I say there is no nice way to do that and there may be different ways of etiquette to do it but at the end of the day the result is the same.

"When I met Bruce and Marina (Granovskaia) it was very cordial. I knew what was coming then as well. Not at the time but you're thankful for the period.

imago0032655437h

"It is what it is. They are going to move on and there's nothing you can do there. I've never been in that position before so it was a bit surreal at the time but when you take the job you understand that that call could come.

"At Chelsea it probably will come unless you go and win back to back titles and that was never going to happen."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Reveals How Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Delivered Chelsea Sacking

30 seconds ago
imago1008114827h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen's Agent Responds to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Contract Ultimatum

1 hour ago
imago1008392660h
News

Christian Pulisic Relishing Chelsea December Fixture Schedule After Ankle Injury Return

1 hour ago
imago1008389540h
News

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Deserve Top Spot in Premier League After Watford Victory

2 hours ago
imago1008392709h
News

Report: Chelsea Remain in Talks With Andreas Christensen Over Four-Year Contract Extension

2 hours ago
imago1008383942h (1)
News

Gianfranco Zola Makes Mason Mount Admission Amid Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea Stance

3 hours ago
imago1008389478h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Honest Chelsea Admission After Battling Past Watford

6 hours ago
imago1008392644h
News

Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Decisive Chelsea Changes in Watford Win

7 hours ago