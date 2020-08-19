Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at the club will inject quality in the squad but could increase the levels of training.

The duo are the first two proper signings of Lampard's tenure in west London, albeit he had the decision to turn Mateo Kovacic's loan deal into a permanent deal last summer.

Ziyech and Werner have already started to train individually and with the squad and will continue when the remainder of the team return from their break ahead of the season starting on September 12.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their fourth placed finish in the Premier League last season next year, and the addition of two world-class signings can only bolster the Blues' chances of success.

Lampard admitted that making those two acquisitions already has been important, but revealed what he believes they could bring to the squad from past experience as a player.

"Having been in a transfer ban it made those two signings so important," Lampard said.

"I remember as a player, when the club were bringing players here of a really high level, you would feel the excitement in training, feel the level of training rise at times when the players here would improve alongside the injection of quality."

Lampard's Chelsea side will resume training on Friday 21 August at Cobham and will have three weeks to prepare for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

