Frank Lampard Reveals Key Decision Maker During His Time at Chelsea

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed who makes the decisions at the club, speaking after his dismissal earlier in the year.

The Englishman guided the Blues to a top four finish in his first season before being dismissed in January.

Speaking to the Overlap, Lampard has opened up on who makes the decisions at Chelsea.

When asked to name the decision maker, Lampard revealed that it is Roman Abramovich.

He said: "The owner. You don’t always get it direct. You respect that, I’ve always respected him. I wouldn’t be sitting in the position I am now without him. To be fair, he’s made some good decisions."

This will come as a surprise to many Chelsea fans as Marina Granovskaia has a key role at the club and Lampard revealed he had a close relationship with her.

He continued: "I would have conversations with Marina, regularly enough. It could be messages. I went out of my way to have that. I wanted to have that relationship with her because I think it was important."

The manager is yet to return to management since his stint at Chelsea but could be back in the game sooner rather than later as he looks for the right opportunity in football.

