Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Reveals Key Decision Maker During His Time at Chelsea

Author:

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed who makes the decisions at the club, speaking after his dismissal earlier in the year.

The Englishman guided the Blues to a top four finish in his first season before being dismissed in January.

Speaking to the Overlap, Lampard has opened up on who makes the decisions at Chelsea.

imago1000033602h (1)

When asked to name the decision maker, Lampard revealed that it is Roman Abramovich.

He said: "The owner. You don’t always get it direct. You respect that, I’ve always respected him. I wouldn’t be sitting in the position I am now without him. To be fair, he’s made some good decisions."

Read More

This will come as a surprise to many Chelsea fans as Marina Granovskaia has a key role at the club and Lampard revealed he had a close relationship with her.

imago1002738349h

He continued: "I would have conversations with Marina, regularly enough. It could be messages. I went out of my way to have that. I wanted to have that relationship with her because I think it was important."

The manager is yet to return to management since his stint at Chelsea but could be back in the game sooner rather than later as he looks for the right opportunity in football.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1000033602h (1)
News

Frank Lampard Reveals Key Decision Maker During His Time at Chelsea

46 seconds ago
imago1008114611h
News

'The Club Were Supportive' - Frank Lampard Reveals Chelsea Backed Him After Dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga

30 minutes ago
imago1008429735h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Must do to Challenge for Premier League Title After West Ham Loss

1 hour ago
imago1008433992h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Individuals Despite Mistakes in Chelsea's Loss to West Ham

2 hours ago
imago1008432916h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Claim as He Distances Chelsea From Premier League Title

2 hours ago
imago1008431942h
News

'We Give Easy Goals Away' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Dip in Form After West Ham Defeat

3 hours ago
imago1008430380h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Edouard Mendy's Poor Form After West Ham Defeat

3 hours ago
imago1008430996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Injury Blows to Kai Havertz & Marcos Alonso Following West Ham Loss

4 hours ago