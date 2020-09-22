Frank Lampard has revealed Petr Cech's role in the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy is has undergone his Chelsea medical on Tuesday, Lampard confirmed in his pre-Barnsley press conference, as the Blues close in on a £22 million deal for the 28-year-old.

Upon his arrival in west London, Mendy will pen a five-year contract with the club and could make his debut as early as Saturday against West Brom should he pass the necessary Covid checks.

But Lampard has outlined the influence of technical director Cech on this transfer as the Blues boss looked to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"Petr was important in that because goalkeeper is a very particular position and he was the best in the world at that position for a long time so he's certainly had a big say in this situation from my point of view," said Lampard.

"I lean heavily on him when it comes to the goalkeepers day-to-day and planning for the future so he was very influential."

