Frank Lampard reveals thought process behind Callum Hudson-Odoi & Timo Werner double substitution in Fulham win

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning behind his double substitution as Chelsea claimed all three points against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Mason Mount's 78th minute strike bagged a 1-0 victory for the Blues against Fulham, who spent more than half the match with ten men after Antonee Robinson was sent off just before half-time for a late foul of Cesar Azpilicueta.

It increasingly looked like Chelsea could be left frustrated as the west London continued to go on without a goal prior to Mount stepping up to be the match-winner.

But three minutes before the goal, Lampard made a double change which saw Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner come on for Hakim Ziyech and Olivier Giroud to try to push the Blues to finding a winner, which they eventually did.

And Lampard has revealed what his reasoning was for making the double switch late on in west London.

"I was just thinking about the circumstances of the game," said Lampard. "It was the point when we’d exhausted a few avenues so can you bring on something that looks different? I thought all the players that came on brought that.

"Tammy comes on, Callum and Timo, and all in their own way showed something a bit different to what we had.

"This period has been tough for us and because we’re Chelsea, people make a lot of it and talk about it. That comes with the territory. At the same time, I understand where we are with this group.

"We have a lot of younger players in the team at the top end of the pitch, which is the critical area to win games. There is a distance and we have to work towards that, and games like tonight where we have to remain patient will help us improve.

"It’s a small step today in terms of getting us back on track in the league, now we have to take it forward because we have big games coming."

