SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic deserved the no.10 Chelsea shirt

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed why he wanted to give Christian Pulisic the no.10 shirt at Chelsea following Willian's exit. 

The 21-year-old was handed the no.10 shirt after Willian departed the club to Arsenal this summer, which saw new arrival Hakim Ziyech take the no.22 which Pulisic thus vacated. 

Pulisic had a stellar debut season in England, scoring nine and assisting six in 25 Premier League appearances.

chelsea-fc-open-training-session-and-press-conference (3)

Ahead of the season opener against Brighton, Lampard has revealed why the American was handed the no.10.

"I wanted him to have it because I felt like he deserved it and he wanted it," Lampard told NBC. "He came last year and Willian was almost the man in waiting at the club to take the no.10 shirt and I think it was right he took it with his experience

"When it became open I think what Christian delivered in his first year more than warranted that he gets the shirt and what it means. I know it means a lot and there will be a few in that line to try and have that shirt but I was keen for him to have it and very pleased to actually make the call.

47547273

"I called him, as he was home at the time, and I could sense he was happy and I get the sense now it's another little push up for him where he can hopefully feel confident that he's here, he's no.10, the responsibilities that come with that and I've got no worries with Christian.

"As I say, he's hungry and the only thing we have to continue to do is manage him because he's so fast and the way he plays, we have to manage and try to come away from those big injuries he had last year. That's something we're working on. We all know what a fit Christian Pulisic can do." 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard tells Chelsea squad to 'make their own mark' ahead of new season

Frank Lampard has told his Chelsea squad that now is the time to put their place in the history of the club ahead of their league opener against Brighton.

Matt Debono

West Ham considering move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

West Ham are considering making a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri as they look to bolster their defence.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen chief makes claim about Kai Havertz' transfer to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Ben Davies

Declan Rice latest: West Ham insist midfielder isn't for sale amid Chelsea interest

West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

FIFA 21 Ratings: Christian Pulisic and 17 Chelsea players see ratings revealed

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Matt Debono

Graham Potter tips Chelsea to 'want to compete' for 2020/21 Premier League title

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter thinks Chelsea will want to compete for the Premier League title this season.

Matt Debono