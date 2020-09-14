Frank Lampard has revealed why he wanted to give Christian Pulisic the no.10 shirt at Chelsea following Willian's exit.

The 21-year-old was handed the no.10 shirt after Willian departed the club to Arsenal this summer, which saw new arrival Hakim Ziyech take the no.22 which Pulisic thus vacated.

Pulisic had a stellar debut season in England, scoring nine and assisting six in 25 Premier League appearances.

Ahead of the season opener against Brighton, Lampard has revealed why the American was handed the no.10.

"I wanted him to have it because I felt like he deserved it and he wanted it," Lampard told NBC. "He came last year and Willian was almost the man in waiting at the club to take the no.10 shirt and I think it was right he took it with his experience

"When it became open I think what Christian delivered in his first year more than warranted that he gets the shirt and what it means. I know it means a lot and there will be a few in that line to try and have that shirt but I was keen for him to have it and very pleased to actually make the call.

"I called him, as he was home at the time, and I could sense he was happy and I get the sense now it's another little push up for him where he can hopefully feel confident that he's here, he's no.10, the responsibilities that come with that and I've got no worries with Christian.

"As I say, he's hungry and the only thing we have to continue to do is manage him because he's so fast and the way he plays, we have to manage and try to come away from those big injuries he had last year. That's something we're working on. We all know what a fit Christian Pulisic can do."

