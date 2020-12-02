Frank Lampard reveals why he has made nine changes to Chelsea side to face Sevilla

Frank Lampard has delved into his team selection to face Sevilla after making nine changes to the Chelsea side.

Only Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic keep their starting spots in Seville, which sees Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz all start in Spain.

A new look defence for the Blues in Seville as Emerson, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all are handed starting roles.

On his heavy rotation, Lampard said: "There’s a few elements to it but I think the schedule is one, The players need some rest, we’re playing every few days at the moment.

"But the other flipside of that is the players are training hard and deserve to play. I’m really pleased with the group day-to-day in training, players that aren’t getting so many minutes to stay motivated, to be ready for the opportunity, to deserve chances tonight."

----------

