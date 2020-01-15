Frank Lampard reveals why he made ZERO substitutions against Burnley

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the reason to why he didn't make a sub in the Blues' 3-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard wrote himself in the history books as it was the first time a sub had not been made since the Europa League final back in 2013, then under the management of Rafa Benitez - ending a run of 366-games which had a substitution by Chelsea made.

The last time it occurred in the Premier League was over ten years ago in October 2009 against Bolton Wanderers.

But the Blues boss was content with the way the game was panning out, along with the performances of the individuals on the pitch.

"The subs are called upon at times, but we were playing so well that I let them see the game out," Frank Lampard told the official Chelsea website.

"It was certainly beneficial that we could work hard all week. You saw the fruits of it. We approached the week in the right way, and we need to do that again going into Newcastle."

Lampard also reflected on the decision if he were a player, and suggested he wouldn't have wanted to be substituted.

"I was enjoying the game so much. If I was one of the players, I wouldn’t have wanted to come off."

Chelsea make the trip up north to face Steve Bruce's side, sitting in fourth spot five points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place.

