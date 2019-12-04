Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term.

The 28-year-old has featured 13 times in all competitions this season, with one goal to his name - against Newcastle United in the 1-0 win, but has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks at the club.

But the Spaniard hasn't featured in the previous four Premier League fixtures, with the last three, he's not even made the Blues' matchday squad.

Head coach Frank Lampard has addressed the absence of Alonso, and reveals he has plenty of selection choices.

"I have selection choices in different positions. We need a squad. Some players will be disappointed. But we need everyone."

Marcos Alonso could have to start thinking about his next move away from Chelsea, with the emergence of Reece James at right-back, he now faces a fight against now only Emerson Palmieri, but captain Cesar Azpilicueta too at left-back who has featured in that a role a handful of times already this season.

But Frank Lampard has more concerning and immediate issues to deal with - his side have lost their previous two Premier League games [Manchester City and West Ham], and are looking for a response against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Amazon Prime. You can follow it here with live coverage on SI.com.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube