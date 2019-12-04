Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term. 

The 28-year-old has featured 13 times in all competitions this season, with one goal to his name - against Newcastle United in the 1-0 win, but has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks at the club.

But the Spaniard hasn't featured in the previous four Premier League fixtures, with the last three, he's not even made the Blues' matchday squad. 

Head coach Frank Lampard has addressed the absence of Alonso, and reveals he has plenty of selection choices.

"I have selection choices in different positions. We need a squad. Some players will be disappointed. But we need everyone."

Marcos Alonso could have to start thinking about his next move away from Chelsea, with the emergence of Reece James at right-back, he now faces a fight against now only Emerson Palmieri, but captain Cesar Azpilicueta too at left-back who has featured in that a role a handful of times already this season. 

But Frank Lampard has more concerning and immediate issues to deal with - his side have lost their previous two Premier League games [Manchester City and West Ham], and are looking for a response against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Amazon Prime. You can follow it here with live coverage on SI.com.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Matt Debono
1 0

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side.

Report: Chelsea keeping tabs on QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been linked with Championship starlet Eberechi Eze, with the QPR midfielder attracting interest from across the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho looking to 'keep Spurs close' to Chelsea as gap drops to six points in the Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is looking to keep chasing Chelsea after his side recorded another victory at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Christian Pulisic reveals what he did after 'he wanted to be at Chelsea so bad' in the summer playing for USMNT at Gold Cup

Matt Debono
0

Christian Pulisic has admitted he was very excited to link up with the Chelsea side ahead of returning to pre-season action in the summer.