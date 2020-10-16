SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Antonio Rudiger still has a future at Chelsea despite efforts to leave the club

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger still has a future in west London.

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving the club this summer as several clubs showed interest in the German, including West Ham and AC Milan. 

But no move materialised for Rudiger, which sees him remain in Lampard's squad until January at the very earliest.  

He is yet to feature for the Blues this season but Lampard has handed the 27-year-old a lifeline, stating that he can still work his way into the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

"Every player can play their way into the starting XI, that’s in every player’s hands. That’s how I work here. The things I do are always in the best interests of the team and what’s best for the club because we’re trying to get results every week.

germany-v-switzerland-uefa-nations-league
(Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

"The players all know that and the beauty of the window being shut is that we can get to work and know what the squad is. Everybody knows that they can contribute and we’ll need them and rely on them because of the amount of games we play. Toni’s the same as every other player on that one."

Germany manager Joachim Low revealed that Rudiger 'tried everything' to leave ahead of the European Championships next summer. 

“I was in constant contact with Toni Rudiger, he was keeping me in the loop," Low said recently on Rudiger's attempts to leave Chelsea. "He had three or four options over the weekend but unfortunately, nothing materialised – he can try again in the winter.

“He tried everything to leave Chelsea because the European Championship is very important to him. I think he'll try to leave again in the winter. He's doing everything he can to stay in his best form."

