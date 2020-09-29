Frank Lampard has rued Chelsea's missed chances during their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea crashed out in the fourth round on Tuesday evening after losing on penalties after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Lampard's side took the lead in the first-half after Timo Werner converted an excellent strike from the edge of the box, but Erik Lamela sent the tie to penalties after tapping in from close range with seven minutes to go.

Mason Mount missed the fifth and deciding penalty, which saw Lampard's side see the first trophy available this season slip away from them.

The Chelsea boss reflected on the defeat and looked back on the missed chances that his side had and failed to take advantage of.

"We were dominant and we want to score more goals at that point because of the amount of possession. Couple of good chances, Callum had a good chance at the end of the first half.

"Tottenham will have felt that hard and they changed their game to go longer in their build which meant that our fantastic press in the first half wasn’t as relevant up the pitch.

"They turned us round and made us run backwards, rather than pressing forwards and that becomes really difficult to be fair to the lads. We could have been better on the ball in the second half, maybe dealt with the physical nature of the Spurs game but it slightly changed the case of the game.

"They had chances in the second half but so did we. At 1-0, the second goal finishes it for us and we didn’t get that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube