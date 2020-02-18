Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard rules Chelsea trio out of Tottenham clash

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has already confirmed that three players of the Blues squad will miss the crucial Premier League meeting with Tottenham on Saturday.

Following the Blues' 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Monday evening, the stakes have been raised once again when Spurs come across London at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho's side are just one point off of Chelsea, and a win would see Chelsea fall out of the top-four. 

But Frank Lampard has been handed a major blow in their attempts of claiming three points against Spurs after he confirmed that he will still be without Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Callum [Hudson-Odoi] is a no, [Christian] Pulisic is a no," Lampard said.

Both Frank Lampard [left] and Jody Morris [centre] were left frustrated on Monday evening.Getty Images

Frank Lampard also confirmed N'Golo Kante is a serious doubt heading into the London derby after he was forced early on against Manchester United through injury,

‘N’Golo after what happened tonight is probably a no for Saturday,’ Lampard added. "It’s an abductor injury and we will have to assess him but it doesn’t look good at first glance."

WATCH: Frank Lampard blasts VAR calls in United defeat.

Chelsea will be eager for Tammy Abraham to return to the side after Michy Batshuayi showed he was out-of-sorts against United, whilst Olivier Giroud appears not to be in favour with Frank Lampard.

But the Blues head coach confirmed that the 22-year-old is a maybe for Tottenham. 

Chelsea's hopes of top-four could ride on the result against Tottenham, and after the defeat against Manchester United, Frank Lampard's side can't afford anymore slip ups. 

