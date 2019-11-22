Frank Lampard rules out being 'unsackable' at Chelsea this season

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed he believes he can still be sacked by the Blues this term.

On the field for the Blues, Lampard was a class act, and now he is continuing his form at Chelsea but as the head coach of the football club.

Currently sitting in third, Chelsea sit above their opponent's on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's men occupy fourth.

Former Chelsea boss José Mourinho was appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur boss after Mauricio Pochettino was axed by the north London side earlier this week.

It came as surprise to many, despite Spurs' poor run in 2019 since January - with no away win for ten months. Masked by a Champions League run to the final, Pochettino off form was finally too much for Daniel Levy,

Frank Lampard though confirmed that he was sackable, after he was posed in his pre-match press conference that him, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were unsackable.

"No, no it is certainly not," said Lampard on whether he was unsackable this season at Stamford Bridge following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking from Tottenham.

Five wins from six away from home this season in the Premier League has been an impressive return for Chelsea, which sees them on 26 points after 12 games.

Can Chelsea produce another away performance, and continue their unbeaten run on the road at the Etihad?

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

