Frank Lampard hasn't seen any frustrations from Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he hasn't seen Callum Hudson-Odoi grow frustrated over his lack of game time since the Premier League restart.

The 19-year-old has only played 48 minutes in all competitions since the restart despite starting the previous four before lockdown commenced. 

Hudson-Odoi was reported to be frustrated over a lack of playing time, but that was quickly squashed as the teenager was said to be 'happy and excited' about his future at the club, having signed a fresh five-year-deal earlier on this season. 

Lampard praised the winger's efforts when he has come on from off of the bench in recent outings, and expects players to be disappointed should they not play.

"With Callum I’ve said before that he just needs to keep training well, which he has been doing, and he has had good moments in the last few games when he’s come on," Lampard said ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

"I haven't seen any frustrations from him, but of course I expect my players to want to play all the time."

Chelsea are on the verge of securing Champions League football next season and will confirm their place should they claim three points against Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday, as Lampard confirmed they will give Jurgen Klopp's side a guard of honour.

"I’m very happy to give a guard of honour to a team that deserves it but I’m not sure what the protocol will be, circumstances with dictate what happens with that. As for the trophy lift, we will see because it might depend on other factors after the game."

